Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Acquires Shares of 249,693 TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 249,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.12% of TEGNA as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 201.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 34,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TEGNA by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,444,000 after purchasing an additional 97,933 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in TEGNA by 14.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in TEGNA by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 503,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in TEGNA by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGNA opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGNA shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

