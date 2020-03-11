Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Acquires Shares of 90,333 Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 90,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Jeld-Wen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Jeld-Wen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Jeld-Wen by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Jeld-Wen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Jeld-Wen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JELD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jeld-Wen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

NYSE JELD opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

