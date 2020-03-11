Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Boosts Holdings in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Matthews International worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

MATW opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.10. Matthews International Corp has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.48 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matthews International Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

In related news, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,511. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

