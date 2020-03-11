Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Cuts Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,625 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Group 1 Automotive worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPI. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 373.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $2,161,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 264,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,508,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $2,483,000.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $65.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.76. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.92 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.98%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total transaction of $533,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,575 shares in the company, valued at $15,534,308.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPI. ValuEngine cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.86.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

