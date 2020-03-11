Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Cuts Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 87,049 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Vera Bradley worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRA. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 642,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 381,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

VRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vera Bradley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $277.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.92. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $14.51.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.48 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director P. Michael Miller acquired 883,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $10,379,245.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,907,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,912,737.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 10,280 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $114,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

