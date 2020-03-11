Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,046 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.13% of EnerSys worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENS. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of EnerSys from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

EnerSys stock opened at $56.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average of $68.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $78.97.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $763.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.25 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

