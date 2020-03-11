Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Decreases Holdings in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its position in shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,995 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.51% of SpartanNash worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in SpartanNash by 777.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 203,101 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth about $659,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 18,565 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in SpartanNash by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 127,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $443.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. SpartanNash Co has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SpartanNash Co will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.192 dividend. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPTN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpartanNash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

