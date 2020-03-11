Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,563 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.56% of American Public Education worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.31 million, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. American Public Education had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APEI. BidaskClub raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

