Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,526 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.23% of HNI worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HNI during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in HNI during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in HNI during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in HNI by 1,546.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 71,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $33,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HNI opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. HNI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. HNI had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $616.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HNI Corp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 47.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HNI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

