Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $4.15 Million Position in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.36% of Piper Jaffray Companies worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PJC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Piper Jaffray Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 11.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 20.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Piper Jaffray Companies alerts:

NYSE:PJC opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.35. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 12-month low of $66.24 and a 12-month high of $82.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Piper Jaffray Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.