Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Increases Stock Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,358 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.07% of Kronos Worldwide worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRO. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

KRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of NYSE KRO opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

