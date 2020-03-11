Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 72,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.09% of E. W. Scripps at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in E. W. Scripps by 31.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps during the third quarter worth $684,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 78.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 86,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSP. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut E. W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. E. W. Scripps currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78. E. W. Scripps has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $23.41.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $444.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.13 million. E. W. Scripps’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

