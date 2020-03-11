Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 222,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.26% of WideOpenWest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.2% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WOW opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. WideOpenWest Inc has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $394.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WOW. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Saturday, January 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

