Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Green Dot at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDOT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 11,770.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,172,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,318,000 after buying an additional 1,162,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,294,000 after buying an additional 370,866 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,745,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth about $4,417,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Green Dot by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 420,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,790,000 after buying an additional 155,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GDOT. Citigroup upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Green Dot from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Green Dot from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Green Dot from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.97 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

