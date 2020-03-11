Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.29% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 100,162.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 231,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 231,375 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,900,000.

Shares of IYE opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

