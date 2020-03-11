Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Makes New Investment in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.18% of Virtusa at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTU. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 402.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $489,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “positive” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

VRTU stock opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average is $41.67. Virtusa Co. has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $57.00.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.77 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Virtusa Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

