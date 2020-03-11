Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Purchases 1,082 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1,050.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,272,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $22,903,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,280.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,439.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,323.81. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cleveland Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.55, for a total value of $42,929.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.