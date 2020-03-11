Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Purchases 26,895 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,895 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Universal Logistics worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 7,143.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of ULH stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $388.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.88.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $375.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

