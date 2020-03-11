Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 13,870 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,870 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Herman Miller worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herman Miller in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

MLHR opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. Herman Miller, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average is $43.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.62.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Herman Miller had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

MLHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

In other Herman Miller news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $676,748.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,035.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,701 shares of company stock worth $766,834. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.