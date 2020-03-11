Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 999 Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its holdings in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TECD. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tech Data alerts:

TECD stock opened at $139.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.21. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.08. Tech Data Corp has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.47.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TECD. Northcoast Research downgraded Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Tech Data presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Tech Data Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.