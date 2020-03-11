Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Takes Position in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 269,017 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.25% of TrueCar as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 318,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 170,191 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRUE. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TrueCar from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

TRUE opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.61. TrueCar Inc has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.