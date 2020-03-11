Bata (BTA) Reaches One Day Volume of $230.00

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. Bata has a total market cap of $34,476.60 and $230.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00617120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009095 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io.

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.