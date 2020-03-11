Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,418 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Bausch Health Companies worth $15,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 5,071.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2,293.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $31.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a positive return on equity of 68.06%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

