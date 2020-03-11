Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. Cowen lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,857,619.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $237.31 on Wednesday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $221.47 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.13 and a 200-day moving average of $258.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.25, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

