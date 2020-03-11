Bimini Capital Managment (BMNM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of BMNM stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Bimini Capital Managment has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Bimini Capital Managment Company Profile

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; invests in shares; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities.

