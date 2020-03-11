BioTelemetry (BEAT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BioTelemetry (NASDAQ: BEAT) in the last few weeks:

2/29/2020 – BioTelemetry was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2020 – BioTelemetry had its price target lowered by analysts at Sidoti from $81.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – BioTelemetry was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BioTelemetry, Inc. provides ambulatory outpatient management solutions for monitoring clinical information regarding an individual’s health. It is focused on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias, or heart rhythm disorders. BioTelemetry, Inc., formerly known as CardioNet, Inc., is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. “

2/26/2020 – BioTelemetry was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAT opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. BioTelemetry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Get BioTelemetry Inc alerts:

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $112.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.35 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 20.23%. On average, analysts forecast that BioTelemetry Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in BioTelemetry by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in BioTelemetry by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in BioTelemetry by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in BioTelemetry by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in BioTelemetry by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.