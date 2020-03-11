Bitfex Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (BFX)

Bitfex (CURRENCY:BFX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, Bitfex has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. Bitfex has a total market cap of $340,713.04 and approximately $1,807.00 worth of Bitfex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitfex token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including VinDAX and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.08 or 0.02421838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00207435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00047266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00118319 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012733 BTC.

About Bitfex

Bitfex launched on August 10th, 2016. Bitfex’s total supply is 119,393,764 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,193,764 tokens. Bitfex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitfex is medium.com/idap-io. The Reddit community for Bitfex is /r/idapio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitfex’s official website is bitfex.com.

Bitfex Token Trading

Bitfex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitfex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitfex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitfex using one of the exchanges listed above.

