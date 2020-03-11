Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.05% of Blackbaud worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth about $250,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $267,343.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,845,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $64.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.74. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $97.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 257.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.