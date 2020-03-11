BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2,207.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 760.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $584.00 to $516.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.64.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $459.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.99. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.54 and a 52 week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

