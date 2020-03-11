Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Sells $13,907.95 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $13,907.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BXMT traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $33.18. 2,347,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,442. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.83. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BXMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 695.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 412,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after buying an additional 127,201 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

