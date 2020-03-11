Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Sells $21,108.76 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $21,108.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BXMT traded down $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,347,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,442. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $40.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $109.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.10 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 39.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 695.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 412,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after buying an additional 127,201 shares during the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.50 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

