Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 256,670 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,281,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,670 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.46% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $122,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,980,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $99,726,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,749,000 after purchasing an additional 915,061 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 739,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,383,000 after purchasing an additional 509,996 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,488.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 379,570 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $54.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.71.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

