Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 47,952 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,403,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.42% of Fortive worth $107,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

FTV stock opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.17. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.49.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $211,998.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $556,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

