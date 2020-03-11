Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 71,571 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,687,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,571 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 0.8% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.30% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $156,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $3,495,712.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,496,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,459,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,277 shares of company stock valued at $17,046,466 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $90.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $72.25 and a 52 week high of $101.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.38.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

