Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,183,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,289 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.72% of CarMax worth $103,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,504,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,800,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 629,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,191,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 597,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,593,000 after buying an additional 13,351 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,877,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.35.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $79.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. CarMax, Inc has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $103.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

