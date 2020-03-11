Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,918 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.33% of Lululemon Athletica worth $99,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,520,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 369.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after buying an additional 120,911 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $7,899,239.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,643 shares of company stock worth $23,203,176 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LULU opened at $204.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $266.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.89. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.20.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.