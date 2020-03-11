Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,725,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,729 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $240,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668,930 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after buying an additional 3,193,391 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,039,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,281,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,031,000 after buying an additional 1,072,935 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 292.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,100,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,331,000 after buying an additional 820,208 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $100.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $332.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

