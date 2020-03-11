Blair William & Co. IL Buys 18,242 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises 1.0% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.34% of Ecolab worth $188,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $190.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $169.09 and a one year high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total transaction of $14,813,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,940,352.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $4,698,065.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra increased their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

