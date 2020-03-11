Blair William & Co. IL Buys 4,662 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,029 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.3% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.16% of Adobe worth $255,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Griffin Securities upped their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.48.

Adobe stock opened at $332.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $358.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.44. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $252.03 and a 52-week high of $386.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

