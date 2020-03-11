Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 946,751 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,589 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 0.8% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.11% of salesforce.com worth $153,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $161.34 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $137.87 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The stock has a market cap of $146.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 806.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.12.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith Block sold 25,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total value of $4,197,322.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,977 shares in the company, valued at $9,391,694.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 451,539 shares of company stock valued at $78,925,687 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cross Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $192.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.97.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

