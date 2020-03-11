Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 610,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,820 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.16% of Stryker worth $128,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.18.

SYK opened at $183.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.33 and a 12-month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

