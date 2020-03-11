Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 931,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.57% of Verisk Analytics worth $139,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.42.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $888,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,822.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,055 shares of company stock valued at $16,261,811. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $156.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.38. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.52 and a 52 week high of $171.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

