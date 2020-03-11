Blair William & Co. IL Has $132.48 Million Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.10% of Accenture worth $132,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Accenture by 3,501.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,898,000 after purchasing an additional 992,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Accenture by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,941,889,000 after buying an additional 550,509 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $110,181,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Accenture by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 959,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,023,000 after buying an additional 359,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Accenture by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,359,000 after buying an additional 320,967 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Societe Generale raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.61.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $174.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.10 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.82 and a 200-day moving average of $198.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

