Blair William & Co. IL Has $509.01 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,463 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.6% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $509,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $1,891.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $941.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,991.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,840.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.01 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.