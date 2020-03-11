Blair William & Co. IL Has $62 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 558,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,241 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.37% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $62,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 210.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 976.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. First Analysis lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.35.

Shares of CHKP opened at $92.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.58. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

