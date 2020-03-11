Blair William & Co. IL Has $73.86 Million Position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,152 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 1.14% of Paylocity worth $73,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,762,000 after purchasing an additional 238,630 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 688,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,182,000 after purchasing an additional 111,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,336,000 after purchasing an additional 17,581 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 184,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,464,373.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $1,078,007.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,229,500.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCTY. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $119.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $116.03 on Wednesday. Paylocity Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $150.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.66. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

