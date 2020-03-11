Blair William & Co. IL Has $83.92 Million Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $83,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Boeing by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra lowered shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

NYSE:BA opened at $231.01 on Wednesday. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The firm has a market cap of $147.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.92 and its 200-day moving average is $344.82.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

