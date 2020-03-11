Blair William & Co. IL Has $90.65 Million Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,052 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 1.31% of Dolby Laboratories worth $90,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $4,406,044.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 17,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $1,146,359.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,084 shares of company stock valued at $15,627,309 over the last 90 days. 38.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.77. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $73.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.67.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

