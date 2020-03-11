Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,648 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.16% of Intuit worth $109,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Intuit by 4,594.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Intuit by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,267,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $603,107,000 after acquiring an additional 49,351 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intuit from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Intuit from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.95.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $269.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $236.03 and a one year high of $306.89. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

