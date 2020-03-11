Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 159,812 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.80% of EXACT Sciences worth $96,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1,470.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.92 and a beta of 1.60. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. Analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $116,084.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,648 shares in the company, valued at $367,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,731 shares of company stock worth $4,462,531. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

